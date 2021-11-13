AP Top 25 Podcast: Frost gets another shot; Week 11 preview

Scott Frost is getting another chance at Nebraska. Dan Mullen's status at Florida continues to deteriorate.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcas t, Brett McMurphy from Action Network joins AP's Ralph Russo to talk about coaching carousel. There have already been nine FBS head coaches fired.

Who else’s seat is warming up and whose are cooling?

The Week 11 schedule is loaded with big games, including four matching ranked teams in four conferences. McMurphy and Russo preview the weekend with their five-most intriguing games.

Plus, Nick Carparelli, executive director of Bowl Season, joins the show to discuss the future of bowl games.

