Business events scheduled for the coming week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/13 03:59
Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Nov. 16

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for October, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for October, 9:15 a.m.

Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Walmart Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 17

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for October, 8:30 a.m.

Target Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

THURSDAY, Nov. 18

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Macy’s Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Updated : 2021-11-13 06:12 GMT+08:00

