BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/11/13 04:20
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2525 Down 12
Dec 2479 2479 2456 2470 Down 15
Jan 2525 Down 12
Mar 2535 2535 2510 2525 Down 12
May 2537 2538 2514 2530 Down 11
Jul 2538 2538 2517 2532 Down 9
Sep 2539 2539 2520 2532 Down 9
Dec 2537 2537 2518 2529 Down 9
Mar 2535 2535 2515 2526 Down 9
May 2517 2528 2517 2523 Down 8
Jul 2516 2520 2515 2520 Down 8
Sep 2515 Down 8

Updated : 2021-11-13 06:12 GMT+08:00

