BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2525
|Down
|12
|Dec
|2479
|2479
|2456
|2470
|Down
|15
|Jan
|2525
|Down
|12
|Mar
|2535
|2535
|2510
|2525
|Down
|12
|May
|2537
|2538
|2514
|2530
|Down
|11
|Jul
|2538
|2538
|2517
|2532
|Down
|9
|Sep
|2539
|2539
|2520
|2532
|Down
|9
|Dec
|2537
|2537
|2518
|2529
|Down
|9
|Mar
|2535
|2535
|2515
|2526
|Down
|9
|May
|2517
|2528
|2517
|2523
|Down
|8
|Jul
|2516
|2520
|2515
|2520
|Down
|8
|Sep
|2515
|Down
|8