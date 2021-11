Unlike other photographers, who covered the Spanish Civil War only sporadically, Berlin-born Walter Reuter documented it in its entirety, from 1936-19... Unlike other photographers, who covered the Spanish Civil War only sporadically, Berlin-born Walter Reuter documented it in its entirety, from 1936-1939. The war pitted General Francisco Franco's Nationalists against the left-leaning Popular Front. When the last anti-Franco bastion fell, Reuter escaped to France.