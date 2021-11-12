NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 14 10 2 2 22 54 38 Carolina 11 10 1 0 20 41 21 Washington 13 7 2 4 18 44 32 N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 Toronto 14 8 5 1 17 36 37 New Jersey 12 7 3 2 16 37 33 Detroit 15 7 6 2 16 43 48 Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 14 32 28 Pittsburgh 12 5 3 4 14 38 37 N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 27 29 Boston 11 6 5 0 12 31 33 Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36 Montreal 15 4 10 1 9 32 50 Ottawa 13 3 9 1 7 30 45

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 12 10 2 0 20 52 35 Anaheim 15 8 4 3 19 52 43 St. Louis 12 8 2 2 18 43 31 Minnesota 13 9 4 0 18 44 41 Calgary 13 7 3 3 17 43 30 Winnipeg 13 7 3 3 17 43 36 Los Angeles 14 8 5 1 17 40 34 Nashville 14 8 5 1 17 40 38 Vegas 14 8 6 0 16 40 42 San Jose 13 7 5 1 15 37 35 Vancouver 14 5 7 2 12 36 43 Colorado 11 5 5 1 11 37 37 Dallas 12 4 6 2 10 27 39 Seattle 14 4 9 1 9 40 51 Chicago 14 3 9 2 8 31 50 Arizona 13 1 11 1 3 21 54

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles 2, Ottawa 0

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 0

Edmonton 5, Boston 3

Montreal 4, Calgary 2

Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2, SO

Washington 2, Detroit 0

Winnipeg 4, San Jose 1

Nashville 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Colorado 7, Vancouver 1

Vegas 3, Minnesota 2

Anaheim 7, Seattle 4

Friday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.