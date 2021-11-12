SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 8 8 0 0 0 16 35 18 Quad City 8 6 1 0 1 13 33 16 Evansville 8 6 2 0 0 12 26 18 Knoxville 8 5 2 0 1 11 21 19 Fayetteville 7 5 2 0 0 10 18 12 Pensacola 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 18 Peoria 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 8 Birmingham 8 1 4 3 0 5 22 36 Roanoke 5 0 2 1 2 3 10 18 Macon 6 0 5 0 1 1 8 24 Vermilion County 6 0 6 0 0 0 6 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Vermilion County at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Peoria at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled