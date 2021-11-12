Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/11/12 23:09
Through Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 12 12 14 26 12 4 4 0 5 36 33.3
Connor McDavid Edmonton 12 9 15 24 4 2 4 0 1 52 17.3
Alex Ovechkin Washington 13 11 11 22 10 2 2 1 0 60 18.3
Troy Terry Anaheim 14 11 8 19 3 4 3 0 3 33 33.3
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 13 10 8 18 6 0 1 0 0 53 18.9
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 13 5 12 17 6 6 1 1 1 38 13.2
J.T. Miller Vancouver 14 6 10 16 2 4 2 0 1 32 18.8
Brad Marchand Boston 11 6 10 16 1 12 1 0 0 20 30.0
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 14 8 8 16 -1 2 3 0 1 44 18.2
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 12 0 15 15 6 0 0 0 0 23 0.0
Mikael Granlund Nashville 14 2 13 15 6 6 0 0 0 20 10.0
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 11 7 8 15 9 18 1 0 1 39 17.9
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 12 7 8 15 -3 2 3 0 1 35 20.0
Tyler Bertuzzi Detroit 12 9 6 15 9 10 1 0 2 29 31.0
Aleksander Barkov Florida 13 9 6 15 9 2 2 0 2 42 21.4
Nicholas Suzuki Montreal 15 4 10 14 -1 2 2 1 2 39 10.3
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 13 4 10 14 7 0 0 0 1 37 10.8
Andrew Copp Winnipeg 13 5 9 14 8 4 1 1 1 29 17.2
Lucas Raymond Detroit 15 6 8 14 1 2 3 0 0 41 14.6
Elias Lindholm Calgary 13 7 7 14 10 2 2 1 2 38 18.4

Updated : 2021-11-13 01:40 GMT+08:00

