Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/12 23:00
NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 14 10 2 2 22 54 38
Toronto 14 8 5 1 17 36 37
Detroit 15 7 6 2 16 43 48
Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37
Boston 11 6 5 0 12 31 33
Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36
Montreal 15 4 10 1 9 32 50
Ottawa 13 3 9 1 7 30 45
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 11 10 1 0 20 41 21
Washington 13 7 2 4 18 44 32
N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37
New Jersey 12 7 3 2 16 37 33
Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28
Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 14 32 28
Pittsburgh 12 5 3 4 14 38 37
N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 27 29
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 12 8 2 2 18 43 31
Minnesota 13 9 4 0 18 44 41
Winnipeg 13 7 3 3 17 43 36
Nashville 14 8 5 1 17 40 38
Colorado 11 5 5 1 11 37 37
Dallas 12 4 6 2 10 27 39
Chicago 14 3 9 2 8 31 50
Arizona 13 1 11 1 3 21 54
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 12 10 2 0 20 52 35
Anaheim 15 8 4 3 19 52 43
Calgary 13 7 3 3 17 43 30
Los Angeles 14 8 5 1 17 40 34
Vegas 14 8 6 0 16 40 42
San Jose 13 7 5 1 15 37 35
Vancouver 14 5 7 2 12 36 43
Seattle 14 4 9 1 9 40 51

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles 2, Ottawa 0

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 0

Edmonton 5, Boston 3

Montreal 4, Calgary 2

Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2, SO

Washington 2, Detroit 0

Winnipeg 4, San Jose 1

Nashville 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Colorado 7, Vancouver 1

Vegas 3, Minnesota 2

Anaheim 7, Seattle 4

Friday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-13 01:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Taiwanese college student beaten in road rage accident still fighting for life
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year