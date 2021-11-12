Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/12 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 11 8 1 2 0 18 38 26
Hartford 11 7 3 1 0 15 34 25
Hershey 11 5 3 2 1 13 27 30
Bridgeport 12 5 5 0 2 12 31 37
WB/Scranton 11 5 5 0 1 11 23 34
Providence 10 4 4 1 1 10 25 30
Charlotte 9 4 4 1 0 9 31 30
Lehigh Valley 11 3 6 2 0 8 26 32
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 8 8 0 0 0 16 33 14
Rochester 9 6 3 0 0 12 37 35
Cleveland 10 4 2 1 3 12 28 31
Laval 11 5 5 1 0 11 35 32
Syracuse 11 5 5 1 0 11 32 34
Toronto 9 5 4 0 0 10 27 30
Belleville 11 4 7 0 0 8 31 38
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 11 6 4 1 0 13 33 29
Chicago 8 6 2 0 0 12 30 20
Iowa 9 5 3 1 0 11 32 28
Grand Rapids 9 4 4 0 1 9 26 28
Texas 10 4 6 0 0 8 30 30
Milwaukee 9 3 5 1 0 7 25 31
Rockford 9 3 5 1 0 7 24 36
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 10 9 0 0 1 19 42 23
Stockton 9 8 0 1 0 17 33 18
Henderson 10 5 4 1 0 11 30 31
Bakersfield 10 4 4 1 1 10 29 34
Colorado 11 4 6 0 1 9 37 42
Abbotsford 9 3 4 2 0 8 22 26
San Jose 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 28
Tucson 8 3 4 1 0 7 18 24
San Diego 8 3 5 0 0 6 25 31

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Utica 3, Syracuse 1

Friday's Games

Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Utica at Laval, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Utica at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-11-13 01:39 GMT+08:00

