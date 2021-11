Friday At Kungliga tennishallen Stockholm Purse: €508,600 Surface: Hardcourt indoor STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Results Friday from Stockholm Open at Kungliga tennishallen (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Semifinals

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, def. Markus Eriksson and Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-3, 6-2.