Honduras president arrives in Taiwan ahead of crucial election

President Juan Orlando Hernandez (second right) of Honduras arriving for a three-day official visit to Taiwan Friday evening. President Juan Orlando Hernandez (second right) of Honduras arriving for a three-day official visit to Taiwan Friday evening. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez arrived for an official visit in Taiwan on Friday (Nov. 12) evening, ahead of an election that might bring a proponent of a diplomatic switch to China to power.

Honduras has been an official ally of Taiwan for 80 years. The status might soon come to an end, as the main opposition candidate in the Nov. 28 poll, Xiomara Castro of the leftist LIBRE movement, has said she would immediately switch ties with Beijing if she won the election.

Honduras is one of Taipei’s 15 remaining official allies, mostly located in Central America, the Caribbean and the Pacific. Hernandez is not allowed to run again after serving for two consecutive four-year terms, while his National Party’s candidate, Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura, is far behind Castro in the opinion polls.

Hernandez will visit President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Saturday (Nov. 13) morning and attend an official lunch with her. His 11-member delegation is expected to leave Taiwan Sunday (Nov. 14), CNA reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has said it was confident about ties with the country because the Hondurans know Taiwan is a reliable ally, as was proven during the COVID-19 pandemic.