Paris Muslim leaders mark 6 years since Bataclan attacks

Members of the muslim community pay their homage to the victims of the Nov.13, 2015 attacks, outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, Friday, Nov.1... Members of the muslim community pay their homage to the victims of the Nov.13, 2015 attacks, outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, Friday, Nov.12, 2021 on the eve of the sixth anniversary of the attacks. Fourteen men are currently on trial over the Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)

Members of the muslim community pay their homage to the victims of the Nov.13, 2015 attacks, outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, Friday, Nov.1... Members of the muslim community pay their homage to the victims of the Nov.13, 2015 attacks, outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, Friday, Nov.12, 2021 on the eve of the sixth anniversary of the attacks. Fourteen men are currently on trial over the Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)

Members of the muslim community lay a wreath of flowers before paying their homage to the victims of the Nov.13, 2015 attacks, outside the Bataclan co... Members of the muslim community lay a wreath of flowers before paying their homage to the victims of the Nov.13, 2015 attacks, outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, Friday, Nov.12, 2021 on the eve of the sixth anniversary of the attacks. Fourteen men are currently on trial over the Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)

Members of the muslim community carry a bouquet of flowers before paying their homage to the victims of the Nov.13, 2015 attacks, outside the Bataclan... Members of the muslim community carry a bouquet of flowers before paying their homage to the victims of the Nov.13, 2015 attacks, outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, Friday, Nov.12, 2021 on the eve of the sixth anniversary of the attacks. Fourteen men are currently on trial over the Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)

Imams from the Paris mosque gather before paying their homage to the victims of the Nov.13, 2015 attacks, near the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, Fri... Imams from the Paris mosque gather before paying their homage to the victims of the Nov.13, 2015 attacks, near the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, Friday, Nov.12, 2021 on the eve of the sixth anniversary of the attacks. Fourteen men are currently on trial over the Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)

Members of the muslim community carry a bouquet of flowers before paying their homage to the victims of the Nov.13, 2015 attacks, outside the Bataclan... Members of the muslim community carry a bouquet of flowers before paying their homage to the victims of the Nov.13, 2015 attacks, outside the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, Friday, Nov.12, 2021 on the eve of the sixth anniversary of the attacks. Fourteen men are currently on trial over the Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)

PARIS (AP) — The Paris Mosque is marking the six-year anniversary on Friday of the attack at the Bataclan concert hall in the French capital that killed 90 people.

Muslim leaders laid a wreath at the venue in Paris' 11th arondissement, one day before a broader commemoration is due to take place. The Muslim event is occurring a day early because of commitments relating to the Eid al-Adha festival.

The anniversary comes with renewed focus in France, amid a trial into the November 2015 Paris terror attacks. Jihadists detonated suicide vests and opened fire on cafes in the French capital before massacring spectators of a concert at the Bataclan, killing a total of 130 people.