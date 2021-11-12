Duterte's daughter set for presidential run

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, joined a political party led by former President Gloria Arroyo in what was widely seen as preparation to join the 2022 presidential election, reports said Friday (Nov. 12).

Earlier in the week, she announced she would not be running for a new term as mayor of the southern city of Davao, an office once held by her father. The vice mayor, her brother Sebastian Duterte, was scheduled to succeed her as head of the Mindanao island town.

Joining Arroyo's party will allow her to run for a national position such as the presidency. This would not have been allowed by law had she remained with her original party, as it was only registered as a regional movement.

A focus of attention in the Southeast Asian nation has been the possibility of an alliance by Duterte-Carpio with presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr. This is the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was deposed by the People Power revolution of 1986, the Straits Times reported.

Local media hinted at the two politicians forming a team, with one running for president and the other for vice president. Either that, or just one serving part of the six-year presidential term to make way for the other.

Under the constitution, President Rodrigo Duterte is not allowed to run for a second term in the May 2022 elections. Until this week, his daughter said she was not interested in succeeding him, while Marcos relied on the backing of Duterte’s supporters, reports said.