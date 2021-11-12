Taiwan cleans up 93% of polluted farm land

The EPA marked 20 years Friday of a fund to clean up polluted farm land. The EPA marked 20 years Friday of a fund to clean up polluted farm land. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Of the 1,196 hectares of polluted farmland in the country, 93% has already been cleaned up, with the task likely to be completed by the end of the year, reports said Friday (Nov. 12).

After the Soil and Groundwater Pollution Remediation Act was passed in 2000, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) set up a fund to clean up farmland and groundwater sources, the Liberty Times reported.

While 1,108 ha of polluted land had already been dealt with, new technology made it easier to track down the sources of the pollution, allowing the prevention of future new incidents, the EPA said.

Taiwan’s experience in solving the issue has attracted attention from overseas. This has resulted in memorandums of understanding with South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam paving the way for cooperation and positioning the country as a regional hub, according to the EPA.