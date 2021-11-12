Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/12 16:16
FILE - Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere rest on the ground as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Monday, Nov. 8...
FILE - Funeral house employees remove the coffin of a COVID-19 victim from the University Emergency Hospital morgue in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov...
FILE - Members of far-right groups light flares as they try to dominate the annual Independence Day march which because of their participation turned ...
FILE - A regional train passes the fog covered city of Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, Fil...
FILE - Cars are engulfed by flood waters, seen in an aerial image, in the Rajlovac suburb of Sarajevo, Bosnia, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Heavy rain caus...
FILE - Extinction Rebellion activists, covered in sheets, demonstrate demanding a renewable energy future for Africa during the Africa Energy Week, he...
FILE - A member of staff of the nearby St Thomas' Hospital rests on the National Covid Memorial Wall in London, Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021. The British gove...
FILE - An iceberg delivered by members of Arctic Basecamp is placed on show near the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 5, 2...
FILE - Polish military police officers check cars near the border to Belarus, that was closed because of a large group of migrants camping in the area...
FILE - Migrants walk at a tent camp set by migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, la...
FILE - From left: New Zealand's Sam Cane, New Zealand's Finlay Christie, and New Zealand's Richie Mo'unga, stops Italy's Renato Giammaroli, during a r...
FILE - An employee of a funeral house adjusts his protective suit as he carries the coffin of a COVID-19 victim for burial at the University Emergency...
FILE - French fisherman Sylvain stands aboard the trawler Le Chant des Sirenes (The Mermaids' song) as they fish at the limits of the French-UK waters...
FILE - A pitch invader tries to reach Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, 2nd left, during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between the Re...

FILE - Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere rest on the ground as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Monday, Nov. 8...

FILE - Funeral house employees remove the coffin of a COVID-19 victim from the University Emergency Hospital morgue in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Nov...

FILE - Members of far-right groups light flares as they try to dominate the annual Independence Day march which because of their participation turned ...

FILE - A regional train passes the fog covered city of Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, Fil...

FILE - Cars are engulfed by flood waters, seen in an aerial image, in the Rajlovac suburb of Sarajevo, Bosnia, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Heavy rain caus...

FILE - Extinction Rebellion activists, covered in sheets, demonstrate demanding a renewable energy future for Africa during the Africa Energy Week, he...

FILE - A member of staff of the nearby St Thomas' Hospital rests on the National Covid Memorial Wall in London, Tuesday Nov. 9, 2021. The British gove...

FILE - An iceberg delivered by members of Arctic Basecamp is placed on show near the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 5, 2...

FILE - Polish military police officers check cars near the border to Belarus, that was closed because of a large group of migrants camping in the area...

FILE - Migrants walk at a tent camp set by migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, la...

FILE - From left: New Zealand's Sam Cane, New Zealand's Finlay Christie, and New Zealand's Richie Mo'unga, stops Italy's Renato Giammaroli, during a r...

FILE - An employee of a funeral house adjusts his protective suit as he carries the coffin of a COVID-19 victim for burial at the University Emergency...

FILE - French fisherman Sylvain stands aboard the trawler Le Chant des Sirenes (The Mermaids' song) as they fish at the limits of the French-UK waters...

FILE - A pitch invader tries to reach Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, 2nd left, during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between the Re...

NOV. 5-11, 2021

A week in which the border between Belarus and Poland saw migrants caught up in a political showdown between the two countries, climate talks and the protests around the the COP26 summit in Glasgow continued and AP paid a visit to an ICU and morgue in Bucharest as virus cases surged in Europe. There were floods in Bosnia and a march by far-right groups in Warsaw. Sporting highlights included Ronaldo being mobbed at a World Cup qualifier in Ireland and the All Blacks in ominous form in a rugby international in Italy.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Moscow photographer Pavel Golovkin.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com