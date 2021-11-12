Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Northern Colorado holds off late Hawaii comeback bid, 81-78

By Associated Press
2021/11/12 15:25
Northern Colorado holds off late Hawaii comeback bid, 81-78

HONOLULU (AP) — Matt Johnson II hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left to allow Northern Colorado to hold off a furious Hawaii comeback bid and earn an 81-78 win Thursday night.

The Bears led by as many as 26 points in the second half, but the Warriors roared back and cut the deficit to a single point, 78-77 with :04 left when JoVon McClanahan hit two free throws.

Johnson was fouled on the in-bounds pass and pushed the Northern Colorado lead back to three points. Hawaii's Noel Coleman hit the first of two free throws to make it 80-78. Dalton Knecht hit the second of two free throws with a second left to make it 81-78. Hawaii got the ball with a second left but turned it over.

Daylen Kountz and Dru Kuxhausen each scored 21 points to lead Northern Colorado (2-0). Bodie Hume added 16 points and Kur Jongkuch grabbed 11 rebounds.

Jerome Desrosiers scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Hawaii (1-1). Kamaka Hepa, Bernardo da Silva and Noel Coleman each added 14 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-12 18:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters