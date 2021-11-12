Alexa
BC-GLF--Houston Open Scores

By Associated Press
2021/11/12 15:23
Houston Open Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Thursday
Memorial Park Golf Course
Houston
Yardage: 7,412; Par: 70
Partial First Round
Play suspended due to darkness; 66 players to finish
Russell Henley 32-33—65
Talor Gooch 31-34—65
Marc Leishman 31-34—65
Jason Dufner 34-32—66
Keith Mitchell 32-35—67
Ben Silverman 31-36—67
Kelly Kraft 33-35—68
Alex Smalley 35-33—68
Nick Taylor 34-34—68
Adam Scott 35-33—68
Matthew Wolff 33-35—68
Graeme McDowell 35-33—68
Lanto Griffin 35-33—68
Jason Kokrak 33-35—68
Robert Streb 34-34—68
Davis Riley 35-33—68
Greyson Sigg 34-34—68
Brice Garnett 35-34—69
Tony Finau 32-37—69
Martin Laird 35-34—69
Brian Gay 34-35—69
Sam Ryder 37-32—69
Mito Pereira 36-33—69
Chesson Hadley 33-37—70
Peter Uihlein 34-36—70
Lee Westwood 31-39—70
Richy Werenski 36-34—70
Stewart Cink 35-35—70
Patrick Reed 37-33—70
Joel Dahmen 34-36—70
Joaquin Niemann 35-35—70
Dylan Frittelli 34-36—70
Sepp Straka 34-36—70
Sahith Theegala 35-35—70
Matthias Schwab 35-35—70
Scott Stallings 36-35—71
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 35-36—71
Brandon Hagy 37-34—71
Scott Piercy 37-34—71
Kevin Streelman 33-38—71
Brian Stuard 34-37—71
Bill Haas 34-37—71
Joseph Bramlett 37-34—71
Taylor Moore 35-36—71
Trey Mullinax 35-36—71
Connor Arendell 36-35—71
Bronson Burgoon 35-37—72
Henrik Stenson 35-37—72
Francesco Molinari 37-35—72
Zach Johnson 36-36—72
John Huh 34-38—72
Jimmy Walker 35-37—72
Gary Woodland 36-36—72
Danny Willett 36-36—72
C.T. Pan 34-38—72
Nate Lashley 35-37—72
Anirban Lahiri 35-37—72
Denny McCarthy 37-35—72
Kyle Stanley 38-35—73
Doc Redman 36-37—73
Gilbert Mendez 38-35—73
Brandt Snedeker 36-38—74
Branden Grace 38-36—74
Sung Kang 36-38—74
Taylor Pendrith 38-37—75
Harold Varner III 41-36—77

