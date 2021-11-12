BC-GLF--Houston Open Scores,0402
Houston Open Scores
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Thursday
|Memorial Park Golf Course
|Houston
|Yardage: 7,412; Par: 70
|Partial First Round
|Play suspended due to darkness; 66 players to finish
|Russell Henley
|32-33—65
|Talor Gooch
|31-34—65
|Marc Leishman
|31-34—65
|Jason Dufner
|34-32—66
|Keith Mitchell
|32-35—67
|Ben Silverman
|31-36—67
|Kelly Kraft
|33-35—68
|Alex Smalley
|35-33—68
|Nick Taylor
|34-34—68
|Adam Scott
|35-33—68
|Matthew Wolff
|33-35—68
|Graeme McDowell
|35-33—68
|Lanto Griffin
|35-33—68
|Jason Kokrak
|33-35—68
|Robert Streb
|34-34—68
|Davis Riley
|35-33—68
|Greyson Sigg
|34-34—68
|Brice Garnett
|35-34—69
|Tony Finau
|32-37—69
|Martin Laird
|35-34—69
|Brian Gay
|34-35—69
|Sam Ryder
|37-32—69
|Mito Pereira
|36-33—69
|Chesson Hadley
|33-37—70
|Peter Uihlein
|34-36—70
|Lee Westwood
|31-39—70
|Richy Werenski
|36-34—70
|Stewart Cink
|35-35—70
|Patrick Reed
|37-33—70
|Joel Dahmen
|34-36—70
|Joaquin Niemann
|35-35—70
|Dylan Frittelli
|34-36—70
|Sepp Straka
|34-36—70
|Sahith Theegala
|35-35—70
|Matthias Schwab
|35-35—70
|Scott Stallings
|36-35—71
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|35-36—71
|Brandon Hagy
|37-34—71
|Scott Piercy
|37-34—71
|Kevin Streelman
|33-38—71
|Brian Stuard
|34-37—71
|Bill Haas
|34-37—71
|Joseph Bramlett
|37-34—71
|Taylor Moore
|35-36—71
|Trey Mullinax
|35-36—71
|Connor Arendell
|36-35—71
|Bronson Burgoon
|35-37—72
|Henrik Stenson
|35-37—72
|Francesco Molinari
|37-35—72
|Zach Johnson
|36-36—72
|John Huh
|34-38—72
|Jimmy Walker
|35-37—72
|Gary Woodland
|36-36—72
|Danny Willett
|36-36—72
|C.T. Pan
|34-38—72
|Nate Lashley
|35-37—72
|Anirban Lahiri
|35-37—72
|Denny McCarthy
|37-35—72
|Kyle Stanley
|38-35—73
|Doc Redman
|36-37—73
|Gilbert Mendez
|38-35—73
|Brandt Snedeker
|36-38—74
|Branden Grace
|38-36—74
|Sung Kang
|36-38—74
|Taylor Pendrith
|38-37—75
|Harold Varner III
|41-36—77
