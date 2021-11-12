Foreign ministry welcomes Honduran president to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Friday (Nov. 12) revealed details of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez’s visit to Taiwan.

Hernandez, accompanied by his wife, will lead an 11-member delegation on a whirlwind trip slated to last from Nov. 12-14. He will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office and join her at a banquet later on, according to a MOFA press release.

He is also scheduled to attend a ceremony where Honduras Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales Banegas will be awarded Taiwan’s Order of Brilliant Star. Additionally, Hernandez will be at a welcome banquet hosted by MOFA and will visit the Central American Bank for Economic Integration office in Taiwan.

This trip is the fourth time Hernandez has come to Taiwan. In September 2010, he visited Taiwan as president of the National Congress of Honduras and revisited in July 2015 and October 2016.

The delegation includes Minister of the Presidency Ricardo Cardona and his wife; Honduran Finance Minister Luis Mata and his wife; and Press Secretary Sandra Castillo, per the press release.

Taiwan and Honduras have long engaged in close cooperation and exchanges in various fields such as economy and trade, infrastructure development, public health, agriculture, education, and women's empowerment, MOFA said, adding the two countries have friendly relations.