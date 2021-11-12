Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport reopens observation deck

The observation deck at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is open again. (Facebook, TIAfans photo) The observation deck at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is open again. (Facebook, TIAfans photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visitors are once again allowed to spot planes from the observation deck at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, for the first time since May, but under strict supervision, reports said Friday (Nov. 12).

The reopening at 9 a.m. Friday was due to the falling number of COVID-19 cases in the country, but visitors were guided along a fixed itinerary with separate entry and exit points, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

As most of the new COVID cases registered in Taiwan are now imported from overseas, precautions have been taken to keep travelers apart from visitors to the observation deck, officials at the Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) said.

Blue signs showed the way for visitors only wanting to see the platform, with yellow signs leading them to the terminal exit to prevent any contact with airline passengers. TIAC added that its staff wore masks everywhere, and were subject to the measuring of temperatures, social distancing and other forms of COVID prevention.

Food courts at the airport still use social distancing, plastic dividers, and separated seats for guests, TIAC said.