San Francisco shoots 61% in 92-76 win over Prairie View A&M

By Associated Press
2021/11/12 14:23
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea scored 24 points shooting 9 for 14 and San Francisco beat Prairie View A&M 92-76 on Thursday night.

The Dons (2-0) built a 19-1 lead and never trailed.

Khalil Shabazz scored 19 points shooting 7 for 11 and Gabe Stafanini 16 on 7 for 10. Patrick Tape scored 10 and San Francisco shot 61.1% (33 for 54).

Jawaun Daniels scored 25, William Douglas 12 and Drell Roberts 10 for the Panthers (0-2).

Updated : 2021-11-12 16:35 GMT+08:00

