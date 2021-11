Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Intense demand for products has led to a b... Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Intense demand for products has led to a backlog of container ships outside the nation's two largest ports along the Southern California coast. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and former President George W. Bush stand ... President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and former President George W. Bush stand during the funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Co... Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha in 2020. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Runners cross the Queensboro Bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Runners cross the Queensboro Bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

From left, Faith Fennidy, Madeline Edwards, Mickey Guyton, and Brittney Spencer embrace after a performance at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday... From left, Faith Fennidy, Madeline Edwards, Mickey Guyton, and Brittney Spencer embrace after a performance at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

M.J. Eberhart, 83, carefully makes his way over large rocks while descending Mount Hayes on the Appalachian Trail, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Gorham, ... M.J. Eberhart, 83, carefully makes his way over large rocks while descending Mount Hayes on the Appalachian Trail, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Gorham, New Hampshire. Eberhart, who goes by the trail name of "Nimblewill Nomad," is the oldest person to hike the entire 2,193-mile Appalachian Trail. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, goes up for a shot past Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Drummond during the first half of an NBA basketball ga... Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, goes up for a shot past Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Drummond during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule is seen on a time exposure as it lifts off from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Ca... A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule is seen on a time exposure as it lifts off from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, en route to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Concertgoers have described the packe... Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Concertgoers have described the packed crowd growing dangerous even before headliner Travis Scott appeared on stage, and seeing people collapse while the rapper performed. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

NOV. 5 - 11, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com