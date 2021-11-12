TSMC founder to seek APEC summit support for Taiwan’s CPTPP bid

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) will use his participation at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) virtual summit to seek support for Taiwan’s bid for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), reports said Friday (Nov. 12).

New Zealand hosts online leader and CEO summits Nov. 8-12, with Chang representing Taiwan for the fifth time, since China’s obstruction has made it impossible for presidents to attend the annual event.

Chang, 90, will speak at the economic leaders’ summit Friday evening to explain the benefits of Taiwan’s participation in the CPTPP, CNA reported. The country filed its membership application Sept. 22, but because China did so on Sept. 16, the government has expressed concern the communist country might try and sabotage its bid.

During an APEC summit in July, Chang presented Taiwan’s efforts to combat COVID-19, but during Friday’s meeting, the post-pandemic recovery would be the central topic, officials said.

The TSMC founder will try and rally support for Taiwan’s CPTPP bid, while also calling on APEC to help provide vaccine doses fairly and rapidly, and use digitalization to improve healthcare systems. According to Chang, as a major trading nation, Taiwan is a perfect fit to join CPTPP, while it also lives up to the new trading bloc’s high standards.