Moreno leads E. Kentucky over Ohio Valley 103-74

By Associated Press
2021/11/12 13:17
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Michael Moreno had 22 points as Eastern Kentucky rolled past NAIA-level Ohio Valley 103-74 on Thursday night.

Russhard Cruickshank had 14 points for Eastern Kentucky (2-0). Braxton Beverly added 13 points. Jomaru Brown had 12 points. Tariq Balogun tied a career high five blocks.

Cooper Robb, whose 21.0 points per game entering the contest led the Colonels, finished 1-for-5 shooting.

Andre Leavell had 31 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Scots and Ken Martin scored 14.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-12 14:59 GMT+08:00

