Students wearing masks as a precaution amid the spread of COVID-19 lower the Cuban flag so it does not get wet in the rain on their first day of schoo... Students wearing masks as a precaution amid the spread of COVID-19 lower the Cuban flag so it does not get wet in the rain on their first day of school after months without face-to-face classes in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. As Cuba approaches the announced date of Nov. 15 for the reopening of the entire country to the world, getting children back to school is one of its priorities. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)