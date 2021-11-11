Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 23:00
NFL Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 235 118
New England 5 4 0 .556 230 170
Miami 3 7 0 .300 177 252
N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 .250 144 251
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 2 0 .778 255 211
Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 245 213
Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 132 209
Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 231 217
Pittsburgh 5 3 0 .625 161 169
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203
Cleveland 5 4 0 .556 224 196
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 199 201
Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 196 189
Denver 5 4 0 .556 187 153
Kansas City 5 4 0 .556 221 227
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 2 0 .750 241 192
N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216
Philadelphia 3 6 0 .333 227 218
Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183
New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 201 155
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 175 220
Carolina 4 5 0 .444 171 183
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 199 180
Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 194 191
Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224
Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 8 1 0 .889 277 155
L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 261 196
San Francisco 3 5 0 .375 185 202
Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169

___

Thursday's Games

Miami 22, Baltimore 10

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants

Monday's Games

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18

New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Denver, L.A. Rams

Monday, Nov. 22

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-12 14:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan