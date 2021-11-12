Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Nov. 12) reported 10 new imported COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 10 imported cases and no local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 848.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the 10 imported cases include nine males and one female ranging in age from their teens to their 40s. Between Oct. 28 and Nov. 10, they entered Taiwan from Ukraine (case No. 16,577), Indonesia (case No. 16,578 and case Nos. 16,582-16,584), Myanmar (case No. 16,579), India (case No. 16,580), U.S. (case No. 16,581), Philippines (case No. 16,585), and Cambodia (case No. 16,586).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,173,901 COVID tests, with 4,156,168 coming back negative. Of the 16,475 confirmed cases, 1,831 were imported, 14,590 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 848 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 836 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 321 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.