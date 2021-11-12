Alexa
Schmidt breaks tie, Jets beat short-handed Sharks 4-1

By Associated Press
2021/11/12 11:59
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nate Schmidt broke a second-period tie with his first goal for Winnipeg and the Jets went on to beat the short-handed San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Seven San Jose players and coach Bob Boughner missed the game because they are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. John MacLean ran the team in Boughner’s absence.

Schmidt, the defenseman acquired in an offseason trade with Vancouver, blasted a one-timer from the point past a screened James Reimer in the second period to make it 2-1.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and assist and Kyle Connor and Jansen Harkins also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves.

Andrew Cogliano scored for San Jose, and Reimer stopped 30 shots.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Colorado on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Updated : 2021-11-12 13:39 GMT+08:00

