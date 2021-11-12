7CAFÉ introduces the Gullu Gullu gang of coffee characters in a first-of-its kind VR concert experience

Customers can enjoy one of 21,000 free cups of 7CAFÉ coffee being given away over 14 days by just watching the trio of characters in action at their virtual concert and answering a simple question!

HONG KONG SAR & MACAU SAR - Media OutReach - 12 November 2021 - 7CAFÉ is available at nearly 500 7-Eleven stores and provides customers with convenient, good quality, affordable fresh coffee on the go made using 100% Arabica beans. But there's a little team working secretly behind the scenes making each and every delicious cup. Say hello to the Gullu Gullu gang – a trio of cute coffee characters who make their home inside the coffee machines of 7CAFÉ! They roast the exclusive 7CAFÉ blend of beans with care and freshly brew tasty cups of coffee to spread happy vibes to all!









The Gullu Gullu gang will be making their grand debut at a first-of-its-kind VR concert! These lovable characters will be putting on a unique virtual reality experience, playing a variety of instruments direct from their technicolour coffee bean island! Taking part in the concert are Gullu, who conducts the orchestra, and his friends – the lovely Bullu and cheeky Wullu. The upbeat and uplifting tunes will be sure to put everyone listening in a happy mood. To join them at the VR concert, customers just need to scan the QR code on their 7CAFÉ cup from 10 November onwards. Watching them perform whilst sipping a freshly brewed cup of 7CAFÉ will be a true treat for the senses! Viewers can also put themselves at the centre of the action by experiencing the concert in 360° ­by simply tilting their smartphones to explore the vibrant VR world of Gullu and his friends!

7CAFÉ x Gullu Gullu VR concert clip: https://youtu.be/OmWTSmc-6vo





21,000 free cups of 7CAFÉ to be given away over 14 consecutive days

After watching the concert, customers will have the chance to win a free cup of 7CAFÉ. From 10 November (9am) to 23 November, a grand total of 21,000 cups of 7CAFÉ will be given away for free over 14 consecutive days to spread a little happiness! During the promotion, customers just need to scan the QR code on their 7CAFÉ cup to visit the 7CAFÉ x Gullu Gullu VR Concert site, follow the instructions and answer an easy multiple-choice question. They then need to register with a valid Hong Kong or Macau mobile number to participate in the promotion*. The first 1,500 participants (covering both Hong Kong and Macau) each day to answer the question correctly and successfully register their details will receive a 7CAFÉ Free Coffee Redemption e-Voucher^ while stocks last.





How to enter

1. From 10 November (9am) to 23 November 2021, scan the code on your 7CAFÉ cup to visit the 7CAFÉ x Gullu Gullu VR Concert website and use earphones for a better experience.

2. There are two ways to navigate and enjoy the concert in panoramic mode ­– swipe the screen or tilt your phone to explore the virtual world in 360° with Gullu and his friends. Watch the concert and count up all the Gullu Gullu characters you can find.

3. Then answer a simple multiple-choice question for a chance to win. The first 1,500 participants each day to answer correctly and successfully register with their name and a valid Hong Kong or Macau mobile number will receive a 7CAFÉ Free Coffee Redemption e-Voucher. If you can't remember how many Gullu Gullu characters there are, you can choose to watch the concert again.

* During the entire promotion period, each registered Hong Kong/Macau mobile phone number can receive a maximum of one "7CAFÉ Free Coffee Redemption e-Voucher ". Any duplicated entries or wrong inputs will result in disqualification. Winners will receive an SMS to confirm their prize within one working day and a link to the "7CAFÉ Free Coffee Redemption e-Voucher" within the same SMS. In case of any dispute, 7-Eleven reserves the right of final decision. This promotion is governed by the laws of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. This promotion will take place over a total of 14 consecutive days. 1,500 "7CAFÉ Free Coffee Redemption e-Vouchers" will be given out every day (9:00 am to 23:59 pm), while stocks last. A total of 21,000 "7CAFÉ Free Coffee Redemption e-Vouchers" will be distributed during the promotion period. ^"7CAFÉ Free Coffee Redemption e-Vouchers" cannot be exchanged for cash and are subject to relevant terms and conditions. Winners who cannot redeem the prize on or before 7 December 2021 will forfeit the prize.

Say hello to the Gullu Gullu gang of coffee characters

Inside every 7CAFÉ coffee machine lives a group of Gullu Gullu characters. Making up this lively little gang are a special trio who join forces to put a smile on everyone's faces. They're always around each and every day to put everyone they meet in a good mood!





Bullu Gullu Wullu Chief Flavour Officer Spreading the sweet smell of coffee wherever she goes, Bullu is cute, curious and always has her eye on the latest trends. Her job is to make sure everyone at the concert has a fun time. Plus, she's in charge of making sure every cup of 7CAFÉ tastes great and finding new and exciting flavours to delight her customers. Chief Roasting Officer Gullu is a bit of a showoff and loves taking centre stage at the concert! He is one smart cookie and knows his stuff when it comes to coffee. He's constantly studying up on unique roasting techniques to bring out the best flavours from the beans to ensure each cup of 7CAFÉ meets his standards and puts a smile on people's faces. Chief Aroma Officer Wullu may look like a little pig but he's actually a rabbit! Always sniffing out tempting aromas and on the lookout for the best beans, he spends a lot of time with Gullu and Bullu. They're always up for sharing good energy and happy vibes with everyone they meet!

About 7CAFÉ

7CAFÉ is one of 7-Eleven's own brands. Available at almost 500 stores, 7CAFÉ enables customers to enjoy freshly brewed coffee on the go that is quick, convenient, good quality and affordable. Its unique blend comprises of premium 100% Arabica coffee beans sourced from Brazil, Honduras, as well as Bali and Sumatra in Indonesia. The beans are freshly roasted locally in Hong Kong to preserve their characteristic flavour. The select blend with its sweet, slight nutty aroma is specially made for and totally exclusive to 7-Eleven.

