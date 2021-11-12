Alexa
No. 21 South Florida women rout Alabama State 72-37

By Associated Press
2021/11/12 10:25
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sydni Harvey scored 16 of her 22 points in the first quarter to lead No. 21 South Florida in a 72-37 rout of Alabama State on Thursday night.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu added 14 points and three steals for South Florida (2-0). Maria Alvarez scored 10 points.

Harvey made all four of her 3-point attempts in the first quarter as the Bulls built a 21-5 lead and pushed it to 39-14 at intermission. She was 7 of 11 from the field and 6 of 8 from long range overall.

Ayana Emmanuel scored 12 points for Alabama State (0-2).

South Florida faces No. 15 Tennessee on the road in the AAC/SEC Shootout on Monday.

The Bulls honored alum and WNBA All-Star, Courtney Williams during the game. Williams, who led the Bulls to four straight 20-win seasons (2012-16), will be inducted into the USF Athletics Hall of Fame.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-12 12:09 GMT+08:00

