Pistons' Olynyk out at least 6 weeks with left knee sprain

Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk, right, tries to save the ball from going out of bounds as Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. defends durin... Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk, right, tries to save the ball from going out of bounds as Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit's Kelly Olynyk will miss at least six weeks with a sprained left knee.

Olynyk was hurt Wednesday in the Pistons' 112-104 victory over the Houston Rockets, limping off the court in the fourth quarter.

The Pistons said he underwent testing Thursday that revealed a Grade 2 MCL sprain. The team said Olynyk would be re-evaluated in six weeks by team medical personnel and updates would be provided as appropriate.

