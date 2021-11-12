Giant Taiwan e-commerce platform set to host Asia's largest Lithuanian Pavilion in 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A virtual pavilion representing over 20 Lithuanian manufacturers spanning across the cosmetic, food and beverage, and home appliances industries will be established within a large-scale Taiwan e-commerce platform in 2022.

The pavilion is anticipated to be the largest of its kind in Asia, according to Lithuanian public broadcaster Lithuanian Radio and Television (LRT).

Enterprise Lithuania Managing Director Daina Klepone told LRT that an online pavilion will be launched in South Korea by the end of this year to market their production, with up to 10 Lithuanian companies set to join. This will be followed by another virtual pavilion in a giant e-commerce platform in Taiwan in 2022, she added.

An online pavilion of Lithuanian manufacturers is already present in China, consisting of 17 companies. However, sales have not met expectations, given Lithuania's souring ties with China, Klepone said.

"Surprisingly, our sales in China's giant e-commerce platform mostly came from Southeast Asian consumers," she said.

Popular Lithuania-made food and beverages, textile products, cosmetics, and home appliances will be made available in the national pavilion in South Korea. Meanwhile, the name of the Taiwanese e-commerce platform and Lithuanian companies in the planned pavilion were not named in the report.

According to data from Taiwan's National Credit Card Center, Lithuania has surged to the top 10 countries with the largest overseas transactions by Taiwanese credit card holders for the first time in June. Most of the transactions were for purchasing Lithuanian chocolate, beer, and cookies.

However, data obtained by LRT shows otherwise, indicating financial services and cryptocurrency trading accounted for a majority of the transactions instead, CNA reported.