Former Taiwan vice president to attend Lithuania democracy conference

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) has been invited to attend an in-person democratic forum in Lithuania, according to people familiar with the matter.

The meeting, called "Future of Democracy," is a global forum hosted by the Lithuanian government in the capital city of Vilnius and will last from Nov. 19-20. The Lithuania Foreign Ministry said the summit is a “response to the worrying trends of contracting democratic space and authoritarian entrenchment.”

Democracy is facing numerous challenges that have emerged simultaneously in different dimensions, according to the forum’s official website. “It has become commonplace to say that the area of democracy is contracting globally.”

Foreign ministers, global organization representatives, members of civil society and democracy activists, academia, and media representatives are expected to attend, the ministry said. The goal of the meeting is to “develop a set of concrete political measures which would help democracies to build greater resilience to authoritarianism and renew democratic cooperation across the globe.”

The foreign ministry said that Uzra Zeya, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, will attend, in addition to a high-level EU delegation.