Czinano, Clark lead No. 9 Iowa over Samford, 91-54

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/12 10:20
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 20 points, Caitlin Clark added 19 and No. 9 Iowa beat Samford 91-54 on Thursday night.

Clark and Czinano were 1-2 in the nation in field goals last season, and they have combined for 79 points in the first two games.

Iowa (2-0) led just 20-12 with 1:32 left in the first quarter before closing the half on a 27-10 run started by Clark with her first field goal. Clark, a preseason Associated Press All-American, finished the half with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Clark took just four shots in nine second-half minutes as Iowa coach Lisa Bluder used all 11 scholarship players in the half. Clark finished 8 of 14 from the field.

Czinano had 12 of her points in the second half. Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage last season, made 8 of 11 shots.

Iowa, which had one of the worst defenses in the nation last season despite making it to the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals, has held its first two opponents of the season to just an average of 52 points on 31 % shooting.

Andrea Cournoyer led Samford with 15 points in its opener. Annie Ramil had 15 rebounds.

CLOSING IN ON 800

Bluder is three wins away from reaching 800 wins for her career. Bluder, Iowa's career leader, is 797-376. She ranks 14th on the NCAA Division I wins list.

BIG PICTURE

The Hawkeyes, who had 19 turnovers in Tuesday's season opener against New Hampshire, took a little better care of the ball in this game with 17 turnovers, but still looked out of sorts at time on offense.

UP NEXT

Samford: Hosts Montevallo on Sunday.

Iowa: At Northern Iowa on Sunday.

Updated : 2021-11-12 11:56 GMT+08:00

