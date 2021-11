A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus carries his purchased good walk through the capital popular shopping mall cast by... A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus carries his purchased good walk through the capital popular shopping mall cast by reflection light in Beijing, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A man inspects the damage to a house following a flash flood in Bulukerto village, Batu, East Java, Indonesia, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Rivers on the slo... A man inspects the damage to a house following a flash flood in Bulukerto village, Batu, East Java, Indonesia, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Rivers on the slopes of Mount Arjuno overflowed their banks on Thursday and their muddy waters inundated five hamlets in East Java province, leaving a number of people killed or missing. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)

A man walks past a house abandoned after it was inundated by water due to the rising sea level in Sidogemah, Central Java, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 8, ... A man walks past a house abandoned after it was inundated by water due to the rising sea level in Sidogemah, Central Java, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. World leaders are gathered in Scotland at a United Nations climate summit, known as COP26, to push nations to ratchet up their efforts to curb climate change. Experts say the amount of energy unleashed by planetary warming would melt much of the planet's ice, raise global sea levels and greatly increase the likelihood and extreme weather events. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Deforested mountains from massive limestone quarries are seen in Ipoh, Perak state Malaysia, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Deforestation affects the people an... Deforested mountains from massive limestone quarries are seen in Ipoh, Perak state Malaysia, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Deforestation affects the people and animals where trees are cut, as well as the wider world and in terms of climate change, and cutting trees both adds carbon dioxide to the air and removes the ability to absorb existing carbon dioxide. World leaders are gathered in Scotland at a United Nations climate summit, known as COP26, to push nations to ratchet up their efforts to curb climate change. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Residents move along the sidewalk as the sun sets in the Aoyama area of Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Restrictions on dining out and other everyday... Residents move along the sidewalk as the sun sets in the Aoyama area of Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Restrictions on dining out and other everyday activities have been eased after the country's daily coronavirus cases reached their lowest levels in more than a year and more than 70% of Japan's population is vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Hindu devotees perform religious rituals early morning while offering prayers to the Sun God in the River Yamuna during Chhath festival in Prayagraj, ... Hindu devotees perform religious rituals early morning while offering prayers to the Sun God in the River Yamuna during Chhath festival in Prayagraj, India. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. During Chhath, an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth and seeking the divine blessings. ( AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Young Hindu devotees play in Yamuna river, covered by chemical foam caused due to industrial and domestic pollution, during Chhath Puja festival in Ne... Young Hindu devotees play in Yamuna river, covered by chemical foam caused due to industrial and domestic pollution, during Chhath Puja festival in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. A vast stretch of one of India's most sacred rivers, the Yamuna, is covered with toxic foam, caused partly by high pollutants discharged from industries ringing the capital New Delhi. Still, hundreds of Hindu devotees Wednesday stood knee-deep in its frothy, toxic waters, sometimes even immersing themselves in the river for a holy dip, to mark the festival of Chhath Puja. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

A Nepalese woman offers prayers to the setting Sun on the bank of Bagmati River during the Chhath Puja festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Nov. 1... A Nepalese woman offers prayers to the setting Sun on the bank of Bagmati River during the Chhath Puja festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. During Chhath, an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank the Sun God for sustaining life on earth. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A woman is reflected by a glass framed photograph titled "Family tree" created by Chinese artist Zhang Huan during a media preview in the West Kowloon... A woman is reflected by a glass framed photograph titled "Family tree" created by Chinese artist Zhang Huan during a media preview in the West Kowloon Cultural District of Hong Kong, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Hong Kong's swanky new M+ museum, Asia's largest gallery with a billion-dollar collection, is set to open on Friday amid controversy over politics and censorship. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Nov. 5-11, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

