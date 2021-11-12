US congressmen's mysterious visit to Taiwan ends

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A hushed, surprise visit by six U.S. lawmakers came to an abrupt end on Thursday night as they were seen board a civilian flight to Dubai.

On Tuesday evening, news broke that a U.S. Navy C-40A carrying senators and congressmen had taken off from Clark Air Base in the Philippines and landed at Taipei Songshan Airport. Both Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the Office of the President confirmed that American lawmakers were onboard and that it was the result of coordination with the U.S., but were remarkably mute on any other details for the duration of the visit.

The U.S. de facto embassy in Taiwan, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), did not provide any specifics to the media about the trip other than referring reporters to Senator John Cornyn's office, indicating he was among the lawmakers touring the East Asian nation. According to local media reports, the delegation included Senators John Cornyn, Tommy Tuberville, Mike Crapo, and Mike Lee, as well as Representative Jake Ellzey and a second representative who was never identified.

Visit to Ministry of National Defense

Earlier on Wednesday morning (Nov. 10), the delegation reportedly met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), although no official announcements were made by the Office of the President on the visit. At 2:30 p.m. that afternoon, the congressmen were seen being transported to the Ministry of National Defense (MND) in Taipei's Dazhi area.

According to local media, the congressmen were briefed by MND officials on recent actions taken by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) to intimidate Taiwan. Defense ministry officials have not provided any details to the media about the delegation's visit.



Congressmen seen in minibus that transported them to MND. (CNA photo)

Visit to TSMC headquarters

On Thursday morning (Nov. 11), the senators and representatives were transported to the corporate headquarters for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in the Hsinchu Science Park. After being transported from their Taipei hotel to Hsinchu in a caravan of vehicles, the congressmen were seen shaking hands with senior TSMC executives outside the entrance before entering the head office.

It was anticipated that the congressmen would discuss the ongoing chip shortage affecting everything from America's auto industry to its most sophisticated fighter jets. According to TVBS, the delegation departed from TSMC at 1 p.m. and next headed to the Hsinchu Confucius Temple, where they met with Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-​chien (林智堅).



Delegation visiting Hsinchu Confucius Temple. (CNA photo)

Departure

At about 5:30 p.m. that afternoon, the six lawmakers were seen arriving at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, where they headed to the VIP waiting room, reported CNA. They then were spotted heading toward Gate D1 at 6:50 p.m. that evening.

The delegation did not make any statements to the media, but some members were seen waving to reporters from time to time at the scene. They then boarded Dubai-bound Emirates Flight EK-367, which took off at 7:20 p.m., thus ending their three-day visit to Taiwan.



Delegation arrives at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. (CNA photo)

This is the second visit to Taiwan by standing members of Congress, with the previous trip having taken place on June 6, when Senators Tammy Duckworth, Dan Sullivan, and Christoper Coons made a brief stopover in Taipei. In April, former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg made an unofficial visit to Taiwan at the request of President Joe Biden.



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)