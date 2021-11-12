Biden signs Secure Equipment Act, increasing restrictions on Huawei, ZTE

A technician stands at the entrance to a Huawei 5G data center in southern China's Guangdong province. A technician stands at the entrance to a Huawei 5G data center in southern China's Guangdong province. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Secure Equipment Act — legislation that stops companies judged to be security threats from getting new equipment licenses from U.S. regulators — was signed by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday (Nov. 11).

The act breezed through the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives last month. The Senate passed the legislation unanimously while only four voted against it in the House of Representatives, with 420 votes in favor, according to a Reuters report.

Under the new law, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is required to no longer review or approve any authorization application for equipment posing a clear risk to national security.

"(The law) will help to ensure that insecure gear from companies like Huawei and ZTE can no longer be inserted into America’s communications networks," FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said.

Beijing has previously expressed its opposition to the changes.

"The United States, without any evidence, still abuses national security and state power to suppress Chinese companies," China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said in June after the FCC voted to advance a plan to ban equipment approvals from five Chinese companies they identified as posing national security risks.

The move by Biden to sign the act into effect comes mere days before he is expected to virtually meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping (習近平). The meeting could be held next Monday, according to Reuters.