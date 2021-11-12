Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NCAA: Staff threatened after Oklahoma St. penalties upheld

By CLIFF BRUNT , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/11/12 09:12
NCAA: Staff threatened after Oklahoma St. penalties upheld

The NCAA said some staff members have received threatening and offensive messages since Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton identified some by name last week after a one-year postseason ban and other penalties were upheld on appeal.

Last year, an NCAA infractions committee hit the Cowboys with the penalties for former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepting up to $22,000 so he could help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Evans was arrested in 2017, and Oklahoma State fired him.

The school said it fully cooperated with the NCAA from the beginning. It felt good about its chances in an appeal, believing the organization would view Evans as a rogue employee acting on his own.

After the penalties remained in place, a shocked and emotional Boynton named members of the Appeals Committee and the Committee on Infractions.

“They felt good about the work they did while I explain to 17 kids that their dreams of playing in the NCAA Tournament this year couldn’t be realized," Boynton said. “That’s shameful.”

The NCAA said its staff members are getting unacceptable treatment, and there should be a system to protect them against personal attacks.

“This is also a clear example of the work that needs to be done to address issues and behaviors like this moving forward with the new NCAA Constitution and Division I Transformation process,” the statement said. “We know that an adverse decision can be emotional, but personal attacks against individuals simply carrying out their responsibilities are inappropriate, unethical and potentially dangerous.”

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-11-12 10:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Taiwan negotiating with Philippines, Vietnam on opening borders to migrant workers
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan
Comatose Filipino worker struggles to return home from Taiwan