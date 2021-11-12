Alexa
4 tied for lead in suspended 1st round of Houston Open

By Associated Press
2021/11/12 08:38
Marc Leishman tees off from the 18th tee box during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo...
Talor Gooch waves to the gallery after his birdie on the 15th green during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021...
Talor Gooch tees off on the 16th hole during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michae...
Russell Henley watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament Thursday, Nov., 11, 2021, in Houston....
Jason Dufner watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Houston. (A...
Marc Leishman tees off on the 16th hole during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mich...
Peter Uihlein reacts after his double bogey on the 16th hole during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Ho...
Marc Leishman sizes up the 15th green during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michae...
Marc Leishman hits out of the rough just in front of the gallery on the 16th fairway during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament Thursd...
Marc Leishman looks at the 18th green during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michae...
Wyndham Clark chips onto the second green during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mi...

HOUSTON (AP) — Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play.

Rain delayed the start for 2 1/2 hours, with 0.9 inches falling at Memorial Park. None of the afternoon starters completed play.

Leishman, Henley and Gooch each finished at 5-under 65, while List had three holes left when play was called for the day.

Leishman closed with a bogey on the par-4 18th.

“My irons were really on and gave myself a lot of chances and made the putts,” The Australian said. “It was pretty stress-free. Disappointing to bogey the last and not have a bogey-free round, but on a course like this I’m pretty happy with just making one bogey.”

List holed out from 180 yards for eagle on the par-4 14th.

“We knew we weren’t going to finish so just trying to get as much as we could in,” List said. “The course was gettable today, a little softer conditions from the rain this morning. Yeah, I was pretty patient today.”

Jason Dufner opened with a 66.

“I think the course responded pretty well to the weather we had,” Dufner said. “It was a pretty strong storm that pushed through. Thankful that it pushed through pretty quickly. It was soft early, but sun’s out now, the wind’s blowing a little bit, so the course is drying out.”

Tony Finau, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 12, had a 69.

Patrick Reed shot a 70. He's playing for the fifth time in the last six weeks.

Lee Westwood also had a 70 in his first event since the Ryder Cup. He's outside the top 100 in the Race to Dubai and will not be eligible for the season-ending event on the European Tour.

Brooks Koepka was even par with nine holes left. His younger brother, Chase Koepka, was 3 over through seven holes. He's playing on a sponsor exemption.

Updated : 2021-11-12 10:26 GMT+08:00

