Pumas make 2 changes, Italy 5 for Treviso rugby test

TREVISO, Italy (AP) — Argentina made two changes after losing to France 29-20 for the rugby test against Italy at Treviso on Saturday.

Italy made five changes of its own, including a first test start for loosehead prop Ivan Nemer against his birth country.

Lock Guido Petti was left out of the Pumas starting XV and moved Marcos Kremer from the back row to fill the vacancy. Juan Martin Gonzalez was on the openside flank.

Santiago Cordero replaced Bautista Delguy on the right wing in the only change in the backline which gave France a scare last Saturday.

The Pumas reserves featured uncapped Pau prop Ignacio Calles and flanker Santiago Grondona, whose last cap was a year ago and has come back from tearing right knee ligaments at the start of this year.

Nemer played for Argentina Under-18s and Under-20s but wasn’t picked by the Pumas, unlike fellow Italy-based Argentine props Thomas Gallo at Benetton and Eduardo Bello at Zebre.

Nemer committed to Italy this year and made his debut in the 47-9 loss to New Zealand last weekend off the bench. He will face his clubmate Gallo in the front row on Saturday.

The other Argentine in the Azzurri, center Juan Ignacio Brex, is among nine Benetton starters, up from six against the All Blacks.

No. 8 Giovanni Licata has been given his first cap since February 2020 and center Luca Morisi his first in a year as new coach Kieran Crowley looks at improving his options.

Also, Niccolò Cannone replaced Marco Fuser at lock, and Edoardo Padovani was in for Federico Mori on the right wing.

Two more could make their debut, Zebre scrumhalf Alessandro Fusco and flanker Giovanni Pettinelli, who led Italy A against Spain last month.

Italy is on a 15-match losing streak since the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Argentina has lost its last seven tests, including a winless Rugby Championship.

___

Lineups:

Italy: Matteo Minozzi, Edoardo Padovani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Montanna Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Giovanni Licata, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, David Sisi, Niccolò Cannone, Marco Riccioni, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Ivan Nemer. Reserves: Luca Bigi, Danilo Fischetti, Pietro Ceccarelli, Marco Fuser, Federico Ruzza, Giovanni Pettinelli, Alessandro Fusco, Federico Mori.

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli, Santiago Cordero, Matias Moroni, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Facundo Isa, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Pablo Matera; Tomas Lavanini, Marcos Kremer, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (captain), Thomas Gallo. Reserves: Facundo Bosch, Ignacio Calles, Santiago Medrano, Lucas Paulos, Santiago Grondona, Gonzalo Bertranou, Nicolas Sanchez, Lucio Cinti.

___

