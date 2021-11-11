|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|11
|8
|2
|1
|27
|4
|26
|Man City
|11
|7
|2
|2
|22
|6
|23
|West Ham
|11
|7
|2
|2
|23
|13
|23
|Liverpool
|11
|6
|4
|1
|31
|11
|22
|Arsenal
|11
|6
|2
|3
|13
|13
|20
|Man United
|11
|5
|2
|4
|19
|17
|17
|Brighton
|11
|4
|5
|2
|12
|12
|17
|Wolverhampton
|11
|5
|1
|5
|11
|12
|16
|Tottenham
|11
|5
|1
|5
|9
|16
|16
|Crystal Palace
|11
|3
|6
|2
|15
|14
|15
|Everton
|11
|4
|3
|4
|16
|16
|15
|Leicester
|11
|4
|3
|4
|16
|18
|15
|Southampton
|11
|3
|5
|3
|10
|12
|14
|Brentford
|11
|3
|3
|5
|13
|14
|12
|Leeds
|11
|2
|5
|4
|11
|18
|11
|Aston Villa
|11
|3
|1
|7
|14
|20
|10
|Watford
|11
|3
|1
|7
|12
|19
|10
|Burnley
|11
|1
|5
|5
|11
|17
|8
|Newcastle
|11
|0
|5
|6
|12
|24
|5
|Norwich
|11
|1
|2
|8
|5
|26
|5
___
Southampton 1, Aston Villa 0
Man United 0, Man City 2
Brentford 1, Norwich 2
Chelsea 1, Burnley 1
Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton 0
Brighton 1, Newcastle 1
Arsenal 1, Watford 0
Everton 0, Tottenham 0
Leeds 1, Leicester 1
West Ham 3, Liverpool 2
Leicester vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Man United, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Man City vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Leeds, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|17
|12
|4
|1
|31
|10
|40
|Fulham
|17
|12
|2
|3
|44
|14
|38
|West Brom
|17
|9
|5
|3
|27
|15
|32
|Coventry
|17
|9
|3
|5
|25
|21
|30
|Stoke
|17
|8
|4
|5
|22
|19
|28
|QPR
|17
|7
|5
|5
|28
|24
|26
|Blackburn
|17
|7
|5
|5
|28
|26
|26
|Huddersfield
|17
|7
|4
|6
|21
|20
|25
|Millwall
|17
|6
|7
|4
|17
|17
|25
|Blackpool
|17
|7
|4
|6
|19
|20
|25
|Luton Town
|17
|6
|6
|5
|26
|22
|24
|Swansea
|17
|6
|5
|6
|20
|22
|23
|Nottingham Forest
|17
|6
|4
|7
|23
|22
|22
|Middlesbrough
|17
|6
|4
|7
|19
|19
|22
|Birmingham
|17
|6
|4
|7
|18
|19
|22
|Reading
|17
|7
|1
|9
|22
|28
|22
|Preston
|17
|5
|6
|6
|18
|22
|21
|Sheffield United
|17
|5
|4
|8
|22
|26
|19
|Bristol City
|17
|5
|4
|8
|19
|27
|19
|Cardiff
|17
|4
|3
|10
|17
|31
|15
|Peterborough
|17
|4
|3
|10
|17
|32
|15
|Hull
|17
|3
|3
|11
|11
|22
|12
|Barnsley
|17
|2
|5
|10
|12
|25
|11
|Derby
|17
|3
|9
|5
|13
|16
|6
___
Barnsley 2, Derby 1
Blackburn 0, Fulham 7
Blackpool 0, Stoke 1
Bournemouth 1, Preston 2
Cardiff 0, QPR 1
West Brom 1, Hull 0
Barnsley 0, Hull 2
Birmingham 1, Reading 2
Blackburn 3, Sheffield United 1
Bournemouth 4, Swansea 0
Cardiff 2, Huddersfield 1
Coventry 3, Bristol City 2
Luton Town 0, Stoke 1
Millwall 1, Derby 1
Nottingham Forest 3, Preston 0
Peterborough 0, Fulham 1
West Brom 1, Middlesbrough 1
Blackpool 1, QPR 1
QPR vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Coventry, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Bournemouth, 7 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|16
|11
|1
|4
|30
|13
|34
|Plymouth
|16
|9
|6
|1
|28
|14
|33
|Rotherham
|16
|9
|4
|3
|29
|12
|31
|Wycombe
|16
|9
|4
|3
|26
|20
|31
|Sunderland
|15
|9
|1
|5
|25
|21
|28
|Oxford United
|15
|8
|3
|4
|26
|17
|27
|Milton Keynes Dons
|15
|7
|4
|4
|27
|21
|25
|Sheffield Wednesday
|16
|6
|7
|3
|20
|15
|25
|Ipswich
|16
|6
|5
|5
|34
|25
|23
|Cambridge United
|16
|5
|7
|4
|22
|24
|22
|Burton Albion
|16
|6
|4
|6
|16
|21
|22
|Accrington Stanley
|15
|6
|3
|6
|19
|25
|21
|Lincoln
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|20
|20
|Portsmouth
|16
|5
|5
|6
|19
|21
|20
|Cheltenham
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|27
|20
|Bolton
|16
|5
|4
|7
|22
|26
|19
|AFC Wimbledon
|15
|4
|5
|6
|20
|24
|17
|Charlton
|16
|4
|4
|8
|21
|24
|16
|Gillingham
|16
|3
|7
|6
|15
|21
|16
|Morecambe
|16
|4
|3
|9
|25
|30
|15
|Shrewsbury
|16
|4
|3
|9
|15
|22
|15
|Fleetwood Town
|15
|3
|5
|7
|26
|27
|14
|Doncaster
|16
|3
|3
|10
|11
|29
|12
|Crewe
|16
|1
|6
|9
|12
|29
|9
___
Bolton vs. Crewe, 3 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Ipswich vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunderland vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|15
|9
|4
|2
|27
|13
|31
|Port Vale
|15
|8
|4
|3
|27
|15
|28
|Northampton
|15
|8
|3
|4
|20
|11
|27
|Exeter
|15
|6
|8
|1
|25
|15
|26
|Swindon
|15
|7
|5
|3
|22
|15
|26
|Leyton Orient
|15
|5
|8
|2
|25
|12
|23
|Harrogate Town
|15
|6
|5
|4
|27
|20
|23
|Newport County
|15
|6
|5
|4
|25
|18
|23
|Sutton United
|15
|7
|2
|6
|23
|18
|23
|Hartlepool
|15
|7
|2
|6
|17
|20
|23
|Tranmere
|15
|6
|4
|5
|11
|10
|22
|Bradford
|15
|5
|6
|4
|21
|18
|21
|Rochdale
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|19
|20
|Walsall
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|19
|20
|Barrow
|15
|4
|6
|5
|20
|20
|18
|Bristol Rovers
|15
|5
|3
|7
|17
|23
|18
|Colchester
|15
|4
|5
|6
|12
|19
|17
|Crawley Town
|15
|5
|2
|8
|17
|25
|17
|Salford
|15
|4
|4
|7
|16
|17
|16
|Mansfield Town
|15
|3
|5
|7
|14
|20
|14
|Stevenage
|15
|3
|5
|7
|11
|26
|14
|Oldham
|15
|3
|3
|9
|11
|22
|12
|Carlisle
|15
|2
|6
|7
|11
|24
|12
|Scunthorpe
|15
|2
|5
|8
|11
|29
|11
___
Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Bradford, 7 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Barrow, 8 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Tranmere vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.