NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 13 10 2 1 21 52 35
Toronto 14 8 5 1 17 36 37
Detroit 14 7 5 2 16 43 46
Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37
Boston 10 6 4 0 12 28 28
Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36
Ottawa 12 3 8 1 7 30 43
Montreal 14 3 10 1 7 28 48
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 11 10 1 0 20 41 21
N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37
Washington 12 6 2 4 16 42 32
Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28
Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 14 32 28
New Jersey 11 6 3 2 14 33 33
N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25
Pittsburgh 11 4 3 4 12 35 35
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 12 9 3 0 18 42 38
St. Louis 11 8 2 1 17 40 27
Winnipeg 12 6 3 3 15 39 35
Nashville 13 7 5 1 15 36 35
Dallas 12 4 6 2 10 27 39
Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36
Chicago 14 3 9 2 8 31 50
Arizona 13 1 11 1 3 21 54
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 11 9 2 0 18 47 32
Calgary 12 7 2 3 17 41 26
Anaheim 14 7 4 3 17 45 39
San Jose 12 7 4 1 15 36 31
Los Angeles 13 7 5 1 15 38 34
Vegas 13 7 6 0 14 37 40
Vancouver 13 5 6 2 12 35 36
Seattle 13 4 8 1 9 36 44

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 0

Nashville 4, Dallas 2

Minnesota 5, Arizona 2

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-11-12 01:18 GMT+08:00

