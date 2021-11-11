All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 13 10 2 1 21 52 35 Toronto 14 8 5 1 17 36 37 Detroit 14 7 5 2 16 43 46 Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37 Boston 10 6 4 0 12 28 28 Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36 Ottawa 12 3 8 1 7 30 43 Montreal 14 3 10 1 7 28 48

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 11 10 1 0 20 41 21 N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 Washington 12 6 2 4 16 42 32 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 14 32 28 New Jersey 11 6 3 2 14 33 33 N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25 Pittsburgh 11 4 3 4 12 35 35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 12 9 3 0 18 42 38 St. Louis 11 8 2 1 17 40 27 Winnipeg 12 6 3 3 15 39 35 Nashville 13 7 5 1 15 36 35 Dallas 12 4 6 2 10 27 39 Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36 Chicago 14 3 9 2 8 31 50 Arizona 13 1 11 1 3 21 54

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 11 9 2 0 18 47 32 Calgary 12 7 2 3 17 41 26 Anaheim 14 7 4 3 17 45 39 San Jose 12 7 4 1 15 36 31 Los Angeles 13 7 5 1 15 38 34 Vegas 13 7 6 0 14 37 40 Vancouver 13 5 6 2 12 35 36 Seattle 13 4 8 1 9 36 44

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 0

Nashville 4, Dallas 2

Minnesota 5, Arizona 2

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.