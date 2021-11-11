NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|13
|10
|2
|1
|21
|52
|35
|7-0-0
|3-2-1
|3-0-1
|Carolina
|11
|10
|1
|0
|20
|41
|21
|5-0-0
|5-1-0
|2-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|33
|37
|2-1-1
|5-2-2
|1-1-0
|Toronto
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|36
|37
|6-2-1
|2-3-0
|5-1-0
|Washington
|12
|6
|2
|4
|16
|42
|32
|4-1-3
|2-1-1
|2-1-0
|Detroit
|14
|7
|5
|2
|16
|43
|46
|4-1-2
|3-4-0
|1-4-2
|Tampa Bay
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|36
|37
|2-2-2
|4-1-1
|2-2-1
|Columbus
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|32
|28
|5-1-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Philadelphia
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|32
|28
|3-2-1
|3-1-1
|1-0-1
|New Jersey
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|33
|33
|4-2-1
|2-1-1
|1-1-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|27
|25
|0-0-0
|5-3-2
|0-1-1
|Boston
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|28
|28
|5-0-0
|1-4-0
|4-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|11
|4
|3
|4
|12
|35
|35
|3-3-2
|1-0-2
|1-1-0
|Buffalo
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|36
|36
|4-1-1
|1-4-1
|2-1-1
|Ottawa
|12
|3
|8
|1
|7
|30
|43
|2-5-0
|1-3-1
|1-3-0
|Montreal
|14
|3
|10
|1
|7
|28
|48
|2-5-1
|1-5-0
|2-2-0
|Edmonton
|11
|9
|2
|0
|18
|47
|32
|6-1-0
|3-1-0
|6-0-0
|Minnesota
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|42
|38
|4-1-0
|5-2-0
|2-2-0
|St. Louis
|11
|8
|2
|1
|17
|40
|27
|3-1-0
|5-1-1
|4-1-0
|Calgary
|12
|7
|2
|3
|17
|41
|26
|2-1-3
|5-1-0
|0-2-1
|Anaheim
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|45
|39
|5-2-1
|2-2-2
|2-1-1
|San Jose
|12
|7
|4
|1
|15
|36
|31
|3-2-1
|4-2-0
|1-0-0
|Winnipeg
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|39
|35
|4-1-1
|2-2-2
|3-0-2
|Nashville
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|36
|35
|3-3-0
|4-2-1
|2-1-1
|Los Angeles
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|38
|34
|5-2-0
|2-3-1
|1-0-0
|Vegas
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|37
|40
|3-3-0
|4-3-0
|3-2-0
|Vancouver
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|35
|36
|2-4-1
|3-2-1
|1-1-2
|Dallas
|12
|4
|6
|2
|10
|27
|39
|1-2-1
|3-4-1
|0-1-1
|Colorado
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|30
|36
|2-2-1
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|Seattle
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|36
|44
|3-2-0
|1-6-1
|0-4-0
|Chicago
|14
|3
|9
|2
|8
|31
|50
|3-4-1
|0-5-1
|1-3-0
|Arizona
|13
|1
|11
|1
|3
|21
|54
|1-4-0
|0-7-1
|0-2-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Toronto 3, Philadelphia 0
Nashville 4, Dallas 2
Minnesota 5, Arizona 2
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.