NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 13 10 2 1 21 52 35 7-0-0 3-2-1 3-0-1 Carolina 11 10 1 0 20 41 21 5-0-0 5-1-0 2-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 2-1-1 5-2-2 1-1-0 Toronto 14 8 5 1 17 36 37 6-2-1 2-3-0 5-1-0 Washington 12 6 2 4 16 42 32 4-1-3 2-1-1 2-1-0 Detroit 14 7 5 2 16 43 46 4-1-2 3-4-0 1-4-2 Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37 2-2-2 4-1-1 2-2-1 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 5-1-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 14 32 28 3-2-1 3-1-1 1-0-1 New Jersey 11 6 3 2 14 33 33 4-2-1 2-1-1 1-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 10 5 3 2 12 27 25 0-0-0 5-3-2 0-1-1 Boston 10 6 4 0 12 28 28 5-0-0 1-4-0 4-2-0 Pittsburgh 11 4 3 4 12 35 35 3-3-2 1-0-2 1-1-0 Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36 4-1-1 1-4-1 2-1-1 Ottawa 12 3 8 1 7 30 43 2-5-0 1-3-1 1-3-0 Montreal 14 3 10 1 7 28 48 2-5-1 1-5-0 2-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 11 9 2 0 18 47 32 6-1-0 3-1-0 6-0-0 Minnesota 12 9 3 0 18 42 38 4-1-0 5-2-0 2-2-0 St. Louis 11 8 2 1 17 40 27 3-1-0 5-1-1 4-1-0 Calgary 12 7 2 3 17 41 26 2-1-3 5-1-0 0-2-1 Anaheim 14 7 4 3 17 45 39 5-2-1 2-2-2 2-1-1 San Jose 12 7 4 1 15 36 31 3-2-1 4-2-0 1-0-0 Winnipeg 12 6 3 3 15 39 35 4-1-1 2-2-2 3-0-2 Nashville 13 7 5 1 15 36 35 3-3-0 4-2-1 2-1-1 Los Angeles 13 7 5 1 15 38 34 5-2-0 2-3-1 1-0-0 Vegas 13 7 6 0 14 37 40 3-3-0 4-3-0 3-2-0 Vancouver 13 5 6 2 12 35 36 2-4-1 3-2-1 1-1-2 Dallas 12 4 6 2 10 27 39 1-2-1 3-4-1 0-1-1 Colorado 10 4 5 1 9 30 36 2-2-1 2-3-0 3-1-0 Seattle 13 4 8 1 9 36 44 3-2-0 1-6-1 0-4-0 Chicago 14 3 9 2 8 31 50 3-4-1 0-5-1 1-3-0 Arizona 13 1 11 1 3 21 54 1-4-0 0-7-1 0-2-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 0

Nashville 4, Dallas 2

Minnesota 5, Arizona 2

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.