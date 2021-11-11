Watson dropped from Scotland XV facing Springboks

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland dropped flanker Hamish Watson in the side facing world champion South Africa on Saturday at Murrayfield after he was the leading player in the stunning win over Australia.

Watson's placement in the reserves was among four changes after the Wallabies were beaten 15-13 on Sunday.

Hooker George Turner injured his ribs in the match and was replaced by former captain Stuart McInally, who was ill before the Australia test. The backup hooker is Ewan Ashman, a try-scorer against Australia on debut off the bench.

Leicester center Matt Scott was handed his first cap since 2017 in place of Sam Johnson, and Rufus McLean was in for Darcy Graham on the right wing. McLean scored two tries on debut against Tonga two weeks ago.

Watson starred against the Wallabies, turning over ruck ball in front of his posts early, scoring Scotland's first try, and leading his team with 14 tackles.

He's out for the taller Nick Haining, who was on the blindside flank and started against Tonga. Jamie Ritchie was moved over to the openside.

Watson was joined in the reserves by utility back Blair Kinghorn, who was the starting flyhalf against Tonga.

“We know what to expect from the Springboks in how they play and the physicality they will bring,” Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday. “We have therefore selected a side that we believe can both meet that challenge and give us the platform to impose our game.”

___

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain), Rufus McLean, Chris Harris, Matt Scott, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Jamie Ritchie, Nick Haining, Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner, Zander Fagerson, Stuart McInally, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Oli Kebble, Jamie Hodgson, Hamish Watson, George Horne, Adam Hastings, Blair Kinghorn.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports