Australia wins toss, fielding first against Pakistan in T20

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Australia won an important toss and elected to field against unbeaten Pakistan in the second semifinal at the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Ten of the 11 games at Dubai have been won by the team chasing the target because of dew.

Pakistan has kept faith in the same XI which won all five of its group games and stretched its unbeaten record in T20s in the United Arab Emirates to 16 games since 2016.

Opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik were declared fit after recovering from a minor flu and fever which forced them to miss practice on Wednesday.

As expected, Australia has gone with a three-man pace attack including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa were the spin options.

The winner will take on New Zealand in the final on Sunday after the Black Caps defeated England by five wickets in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

___

Lineups:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports