England unleashes Smith-Farrell combo against Australia

England's Tom Curry evades being tackled during the rugby union international match between England and Tonga, at Twickenham Stadium, in London, Satur... England's Tom Curry evades being tackled during the rugby union international match between England and Tonga, at Twickenham Stadium, in London, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

England's Maro Itoje makes a catch before going on to score his side's fourth try during the rugby union international match between England and Tonga... England's Maro Itoje makes a catch before going on to score his side's fourth try during the rugby union international match between England and Tonga, at Twickenham Stadium, in London, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

England's Marcus Smith in action during the rugby union international match between England and Tonga, at Twickenham Stadium, in London, Saturday, Nov... England's Marcus Smith in action during the rugby union international match between England and Tonga, at Twickenham Stadium, in London, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

England's Marcus Smith scores his side's ninth try of the game, during the rugby union international match between England and Tonga, at Twickenham St... England's Marcus Smith scores his side's ninth try of the game, during the rugby union international match between England and Tonga, at Twickenham Stadium, in London, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — England will unleash a new midfield axis in the rugby test against fierce rival Australia on Saturday after selecting Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell for the match at Twickenham.

Smith is widely regarded as England's future flyhalf star and was picked at No. 10 for his fourth cap. That pushed Farrell back into the centers, where he will start alongside Henry Slade, leading to coach Eddie Jones moving power runner Manu Tuilagi onto the wing.

Jones wanted to start Smith and Farrell at 10-12 against Tonga last weekend, but Farrell was forced out by an eventual false-positive test for the coronavirus, while Smith came off the bench in the second half and played well after being limited in training by an unspecified leg injury. Tonga was routed 69-3 to start England's autumn campaign.

Slade and Tuilagi impressed in the centers so have been retained, albeit in a reshuffled back division.

Lock Maro Itoje will make his 50th appearance for England as part of an unchanged pack.

Prop Bevan Rodd, brought in as cover for Joe Marler after his positive COVID-19 test, and versatile back Raffi Quirke could make their England debuts after being named on the bench.

England: Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, Marcus Smith, Ben Youngs; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Courtney Lawes, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Jamie Blamire, Bevan Rodd, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Alex Dombrandt, Sam Simmonds, Raffi Quirke, Max Malins.

