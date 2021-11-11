Alexa
Australia, Saudi Arabia in 0-0 draw in World Cup qualifying

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 20:07
Australia's Harry Souttar, left, and Saudi Arabia Mohammed Kanno battle for the ball during the Asian qualifier World Cup 2022 third round group B mat...
Australia's Mathew Leckie takes a shot at goal during the Asian qualifier World Cup 2022 third round group B match between Australia and Saudi Arabia ...
Australia's Ajdin Hrustic, right, falls as he competes for the ball with Saudi Arabia's Nasser Essa Aldawsari during the Asian qualifier World Cup 202...
Australia's Ajdin Hrustic, right, and Saudi Arabia Salman Alfaraj battle for the ball as Australia's Awer Mabil, left, watches during the Asian qualif...
Australian players pose for a team photo ahead of the Asian qualifier World Cup 2022 third round group B match between Australia and Saudi Arabia in S...
Australia head coach Graham Arnold gestures during the Asian qualifier World Cup 2022 third round group B match between Australia and Saudi Arabia in ...
Saudi Arabia's Salman Alfaraj, left, and Australia's Aziz Behich battle for the ball during the Asian qualifier World Cup 2022 third round group B mat...
Saudi Arabia Fhad Mosaed Almuwallad, left, and Australia's James Jeggo battle for the ball during the Asian qualifier World Cup 2022 third round group...
Australia's Jackson Irvine, right, and Saudi Arabia's Sultan Abdullah Alghannam battle for the ball during the Asian qualifier World Cup 2022 third ro...
Australia's Awer Mabil, right, heads the ball as Saudi Arabia Sultan Abdullah Alghannam watches during the Asian qualifier World Cup 2022 third round ...

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia and Saudi Arabia played to an often ill-tempered, rainy 0-0 draw on Thursday in the Socceroos' first home match in more than two years.

After winning the opening three games of the current qualifying stage, and 11 World Cup qualifiers in a row, Australia has now dropped five points from the last two, including a loss to Japan in the previous match.

The result was better for Saudi Arabia, winning its first point on Australian soil, to stay atop the group with 13 points from five games. Australia has 10 from five matches and Japan six from four games.

Australia plays China on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates and Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said a win then would leave his team in a “fantastic position."

“Overall we played well, we created chances but they didn’t go in,” Arnold said. “Then a little bit of frustration set in with the time wasting and tactics from the Saudis. We have to learn to be better with that because that’s when they came up with their chances.”

Australia had the better of the chances, although goalkeeper Mat Ryan was forced to produce three good second-half saves. The Socceroos lost Stoke defender Harry Souttar to a knee injury with 12 minutes left in the game.

Neither team had a shot on target in the first half.

Before Thursday, Australia’s last game at home was a 5-0 win over Nepal in October 2019, when Jamie Maclaren scored three goals and Souttar netted twice on debut.

The Socceroos have been forced to play all of their games abroad since then because of Australia’s closed borders and COVID-19 restrictions.

Updated : 2021-11-11 22:16 GMT+08:00

