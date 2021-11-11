Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 11, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;85;76;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;SW;8;84%;65%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;87;71;Sunny and pleasant;90;72;NE;6;41%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;Sunny and pleasant;70;45;ENE;3;29%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;65;54;Rain tapering off;63;56;W;12;68%;97%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in spots;53;40;Rather cloudy;50;47;SSW;12;86%;67%;0

Anchorage, United States;Snow at times;24;16;A flurry or two;20;14;NNE;6;72%;86%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;61;42;Cloudy and cooler;52;42;E;5;55%;66%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;41;34;Low clouds;37;23;WSW;13;63%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;89;70;Mostly sunny, warm;93;71;E;8;47%;7%;12

Athens, Greece;Windy this morning;60;51;Mostly sunny;64;46;NE;5;62%;2%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;70;59;A morning shower;71;64;N;6;75%;87%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;82;52;Sunny and beautiful;76;49;NW;10;41%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;89;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;74;SW;4;82%;84%;3

Bangalore, India;Tropical rainstorm;69;63;A t-storm in spots;69;64;SSW;6;89%;56%;2

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;92;81;Mainly cloudy;88;79;N;6;62%;44%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;64;53;Partly sunny;64;50;NNE;8;77%;44%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;54;32;Sunny and mild;57;32;WSW;7;44%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;54;34;Partly sunny;50;36;SE;3;86%;2%;2

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and fog;46;43;Fog, then some sun;49;36;SSE;6;91%;12%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. t-storm;66;52;An afternoon shower;66;48;SE;5;80%;72%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;77;66;S;6;77%;78%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds breaking;46;36;Fog, then some sun;49;35;ESE;5;73%;27%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Fog, then some sun;48;34;Fog, then some sun;49;47;SW;9;84%;60%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then sun;53;31;Fog, then sun;52;33;NE;3;84%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;51;31;Fog, then some sun;52;29;ESE;3;69%;5%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;78;57;Breezy in the p.m.;78;58;ENE;13;55%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;85;68;A t-storm around;87;67;NE;6;31%;48%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;58;42;Partly sunny;54;37;W;10;53%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;78;65;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;NNE;10;43%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;74;61;Increasing clouds;72;60;SSE;12;64%;3%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;82;66;Partly sunny;86;66;ESE;4;56%;32%;7

Chennai, India;Tropical rainstorm;81;75;Mostly cloudy;84;76;S;7;79%;44%;2

Chicago, United States;Rain, windy;54;40;Showers of rain/snow;44;36;W;15;65%;82%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;85;77;Showers, some heavy;84;77;SW;8;82%;93%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;52;42;Fog, then some sun;50;45;SSE;5;72%;66%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Windy this morning;86;76;Partly sunny, nice;85;74;E;11;68%;23%;7

Dallas, United States;Sunshine;68;46;Plenty of sun;67;39;N;7;38%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very warm;91;76;Very warm;93;75;ENE;12;66%;29%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;75;59;Hazy sunshine;83;56;NW;5;53%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;55;32;Partly sunny;57;43;SW;7;39%;10%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Inc. clouds;87;65;Hazy sunshine;87;67;NNW;5;61%;68%;3

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;94;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SE;5;73%;59%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy in the p.m.;57;49;A little a.m. rain;56;48;W;19;84%;61%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;62;38;Nice with sunshine;62;38;NNE;4;28%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;70;56;Mostly sunny;66;59;ENE;4;69%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;76;65;Mostly cloudy;74;64;NE;6;57%;42%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;78;60;A p.m. t-storm;78;61;E;7;63%;78%;13

Havana, Cuba;Couple of t-storms;85;69;A shower and t-storm;82;70;ENE;5;81%;85%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Showers around;45;37;Partly sunny, breezy;43;30;NW;15;80%;27%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;88;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;NNW;6;76%;69%;2

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;82;64;Becoming cloudy;76;64;NE;7;48%;27%;3

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sunshine;85;71;Becoming cloudy;84;71;WSW;6;56%;36%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;86;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;71;E;7;75%;80%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;80;52;Sunny and delightful;79;51;N;8;37%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;55;44;Plenty of sun;58;39;NE;8;75%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;SSW;6;76%;76%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;93;79;Partly sunny;93;81;E;6;50%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;82;60;Mostly sunny;81;59;NNW;10;45%;7%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;68;37;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;W;4;16%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;93;67;Sunny;94;65;N;4;21%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine, pleasant;72;51;Hazy sun;74;51;SSW;5;62%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;99;74;Sunny and very warm;98;73;NNW;8;14%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Windy this morning;46;31;More clouds than sun;48;33;WNW;8;80%;14%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;NNE;11;63%;60%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;88;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;ESE;6;74%;75%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;86;73;Increasing clouds;90;76;NNE;6;55%;44%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;88;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;NW;5;79%;69%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;60;40;A little p.m. rain;57;39;ESE;9;60%;82%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;91;76;A shower;90;75;SW;6;74%;67%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;67;61;Mostly cloudy;66;61;SSE;8;77%;8%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;67;50;Fog, then sun;68;49;NE;6;76%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;60;49;A little a.m. rain;59;51;WSW;14;78%;74%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;87;65;Very warm;89;66;NNE;5;30%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;84;78;Low clouds breaking;84;78;SW;7;72%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;61;37;Mostly sunny;62;38;NNW;4;72%;7%;3

Male, Maldives;Breezy this morning;87;82;Partly sunny;87;81;WSW;13;70%;29%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;SW;5;80%;78%;5

Manila, Philippines;Warm with clearing;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;ENE;6;65%;70%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;66;50;Afternoon rain;56;51;SSE;12;89%;94%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and beautiful;71;42;Mostly sunny;68;43;N;6;34%;4%;6

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;79;75;Humid with a t-storm;80;72;ESE;6;75%;61%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;39;34;A morning shower;47;31;NW;10;79%;41%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Increasing clouds;91;78;Clouds and sun;91;77;ESE;11;62%;13%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;74;54;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;ENE;12;49%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;46;40;Occasional rain;53;39;SW;6;80%;80%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;37;32;A morning shower;41;37;WNW;12;87%;55%;0

Mumbai, India;High clouds;93;76;Partly sunny;93;78;NNE;8;35%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;81;59;Mostly sunny;83;60;NE;11;44%;6%;12

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;59;55;Heavy rain, windy;64;48;W;23;74%;78%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;70;51;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;NNE;6;41%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;33;28;Snow;32;29;SW;6;94%;92%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A few showers;58;50;Decreasing clouds;58;46;W;11;49%;8%;3

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;45;30;Variable cloudiness;39;32;NNE;4;78%;72%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;45;35;Morning rain;55;34;SW;11;86%;87%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;E;6;72%;76%;6

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;87;75;A thunderstorm;87;75;NW;6;77%;59%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy showers;85;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;73;ENE;6;76%;74%;9

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;49;32;Fog, then some sun;53;48;SW;6;83%;44%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;77;58;Partly sunny, nice;78;60;E;9;45%;3%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;Rain and a t-storm;88;76;NNE;8;77%;86%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;NE;11;72%;72%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;93;68;Mostly sunny;94;69;SSE;5;57%;12%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog early in the day;44;33;Fog, then some sun;46;36;S;4;83%;29%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, chilly;47;26;Sunny, but chilly;47;25;NW;6;56%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;67;53;Downpours;65;53;SSW;8;73%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;71;47;Mostly sunny;69;46;E;5;79%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;87;77;A morning shower;88;77;ESE;9;66%;80%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;39;32;Cloudy;39;38;ESE;7;58%;55%;0

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;49;42;Partly sunny;48;37;WNW;10;81%;2%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Afternoon showers;72;65;A shower or two;69;63;ENE;7;74%;78%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;89;69;Mostly sunny;89;62;E;8;14%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;68;54;A shower and t-storm;64;51;NE;5;81%;85%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;46;40;Clouds and sun;44;39;WNW;10;62%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;53;Partly sunny;67;53;NW;6;82%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;79;62;A thunderstorm;82;62;ENE;7;66%;53%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;86;77;A passing shower;86;77;E;12;72%;66%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;63;A p.m. t-storm;75;63;N;5;93%;62%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;72;50;Partial sunshine;69;46;ENE;5;23%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;75;50;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;SSW;7;53%;36%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;87;74;A stray shower;88;74;N;9;72%;50%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;68;44;Fog to sun;67;45;E;3;75%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;Afternoon rain;56;54;Periods of rain;58;48;S;7;85%;76%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and snow shower;50;33;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;30;WNW;6;55%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny;61;46;Partly sunny;59;46;S;9;44%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;90;78;A shower in the a.m.;87;78;NNW;7;75%;81%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;51;30;Fog, then sun;56;33;SE;5;66%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;86;77;A shower;86;76;ENE;13;71%;81%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower in the p.m.;47;38;Periods of sun;41;28;ESE;5;72%;5%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;68;62;Warmer with a shower;76;60;WNW;9;72%;56%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;77;64;Breezy in the a.m.;73;64;E;13;56%;44%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;46;43;Partly sunny, breezy;46;35;NW;15;65%;26%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;63;40;Mostly sunny;63;40;ENE;4;46%;2%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this morning;50;40;Low clouds breaking;47;34;NNE;4;76%;14%;1

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;59;47;Showers around;53;43;NW;8;59%;84%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;78;61;Some sun;81;65;E;5;27%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, nice;70;43;Partial sunshine;69;44;ESE;3;61%;9%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;68;51;Partly sunny;68;48;NNW;8;51%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;A shower, breezy;54;49;Partly sunny, breezy;53;41;SW;16;60%;59%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;71;56;Some sun, pleasant;71;58;SSE;3;45%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;SSE;4;63%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;34;7;Mostly sunny;36;7;WNW;5;50%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. showers;50;49;A shower or two;55;44;SE;4;67%;63%;1

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;45;36;Fog, then some sun;47;39;ESE;5;91%;33%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;84;67;Rather cloudy, warm;91;67;ENE;6;43%;23%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;41;40;More clouds than sun;48;33;WNW;8;73%;2%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;49;37;Fog, then some sun;48;37;ESE;5;89%;46%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers around;63;60;Windy;67;62;NNW;27;82%;79%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;93;77;Mostly cloudy;92;77;W;5;68%;42%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and cooler;47;34;Decreasing clouds;50;30;ENE;3;63%;13%;2

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-11-11 22:16 GMT+08:00

