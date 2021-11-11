Alexa
All Blacks bring back Wales destroyers for Ireland test

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 19:29
All Blacks players line-up for the anthems before the rugby union international match between Wales and New Zealand at the Principality Stadium in Car...

DUBLIN (AP) — New Zealand will field virtually the same side which beat Wales 54-16 for the rugby test against Ireland on Saturday at Lansdowne Road.

The pack was unchanged, while wing Sevu Reece has rotated into the backline for inside center David Havili. To accommodate Reece, Rieko Ioane was shifted from wing to outside center and Anton Lienert-Brown moved inside one place in midfield.

Hooker Dane Coles' two-try outing in the Italy win last weekend saw him brought into the reserves, alongside scrumhalf Finlay Christie, who impressed off the bench early against Italy after Brad Weber broke his nose and was undergoing concussion protocols. Veteran Aaron Smith joined the squad this week as injury cover.

“That's the way we finished the Welsh game (two Saturdays ago), with Anton moving in, Rieko moving to center and Sevu on the wing,” coach Ian Foster said on Thursday. "It's a little bit of a reward for that combination.

"We've been able to use this series of games and the time together to try different things and thought a little change there would be good for us. We're also pretty excited at the impact that Finlay, David and Richie will have off the bench.”

The All Blacks have lost two of their last three matchups with Ireland but won the last 46-14 in the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in Tokyo.

“We have no doubt what Saturday is going to bring at a full Aviva Stadium,” Foster said. “It's a big occasion, rugby is back to Dublin in terms of full grandstands, so we know what it's going to mean here, and we want that kind of stage. It's big and it's exciting and is what motivates this team.”

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sevu Reece, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Whitelock (captain), Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Dane Coles, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, David Havili.

2021-11-11

