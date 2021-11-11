Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US, South Korea discuss how to resume talks with North Korea

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 19:33
US, South Korea discuss how to resume talks with North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Senior U.S. and South Korean diplomats discussed how to restart stalled talks with North Korea on Thursday, days after the North conducted artillery firing drills in its latest weapons tests.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink was in Seoul for talks on security issues including North Korea, economic cooperation and other matters.

Kritenbrink and his South Korean counterpart Yeo Seung-bae agreed on the importance of pursuing stability on the Korean Peninsula. The two discussed ways to resume the talks with North Korea as quickly as possible, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul tweeted that the two spoke about “how our Alliance can continue to promote the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific & beyond.”

Since September, North Korea has conducted a spate of missile and other weapons tests, including the artillery drills last Saturday. Some experts say North Korea aims to pressure the U.S. and South Korea to recognize it as a nuclear state in the hope they will work to ease international sanctions on the North. Nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang largely remains stalled since early 2019.

Kritenbrink separately met with other South Korean officials and discussed economic relationships and partnerships on critical and emerging technologies, according to the U.S. Embassy. He also met South Korea’s ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Thursday.

Updated : 2021-11-11 22:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday