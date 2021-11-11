Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Honduran president to visit Taiwan in surprise trip

By Associated Press
2021/11/11 19:29
Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday N...

Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday N...

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The outgoing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was on his way to Taiwan at the invitation of the island's leader just weeks before a presidential election in the Central American nation that could see self-ruled Taiwan even more diplomatically isolated.

Hernández was in Washington on a visit when he announced his trip to Taiwan in a statement Thursday. His country, one of Taiwan’s few remaining diplomatic allies, is due to hold the election at the end of the month.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is concerned that Honduras may switch its diplomatic relations to China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

Taiwan is closely watching the situation in Honduras after the news that one of the candidates in the race said they would establish ties with China, Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said in September, according to the semi-official Central News Agency.

China has been on a campaign to isolate Taiwan in recent years, using diplomatic and economic methods to persuade allied countries to switch recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

China says Taiwan is not a country and is merely another province. Taiwan says it has essentially been functioning independently as a country since the two sides split after a civil war in 1949.

___

Associated Press video journalist Johnson Lai contributed to this report.

Updated : 2021-11-11 22:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
China bans influencers from recommending stocks, wearing strange clothes
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Jet carrying US senators, congressmen makes surprise visit to Taiwan
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan's inability to reach 80% vaccination rate means closed borders for rest of year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 7 days for Lunar New Year
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Chinese warplanes violate Taiwan's ADIZ as they chase US spy plane
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Czech expat finds remains of missing hiker in central Taiwan
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Identities of US congressmen on surprise visit to Taiwan revealed
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Mother of teen beaten during Taiwan road rage incident vents to reporters
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday